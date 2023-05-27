Urvashi Rautela Sparkles in White Satin Gown at IIFA 2023
27 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Urvashi donned a satin gown with statement blouse
Urvashi wore a tassled blouse with embellished gloves
Urvashi Rautela' s look was pure magic!
Urvashi captioned her Insta post as ' Princess Elsa From Frozen'
Urvashi styled herself in an elegant make, bun and sparkly heart shaped ear rings
Urvashi exuded elegance in white
Urvashi Rautela poses for the media and looked ravishing in the embellished white gown/
Urvashi's floor-sweeping gown took bour breath away as she walked the green carpet of IIFA 2023 in Dubai
Urvashi aced her latest experiment with fashion both at Cannes and IIFA
