Urvashi Rautela Sparkles in White Satin Gown at IIFA 2023

27 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Urvashi donned a satin gown with statement blouse

Urvashi wore a tassled blouse with embellished gloves

Urvashi Rautela' s look was pure magic!

Urvashi captioned her Insta post as ' Princess Elsa From Frozen'

Urvashi styled herself in an elegant make, bun and sparkly heart shaped ear rings

Urvashi exuded elegance in white

Urvashi Rautela poses for the media and looked ravishing in the embellished white gown/

Urvashi's floor-sweeping gown took bour breath away as she walked the green carpet of IIFA 2023 in Dubai

Urvashi aced her latest experiment with fashion both at Cannes and IIFA

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Most Sought - After Summer Destinations to Explore

 Find Out More