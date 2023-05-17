Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela was seen wearing a pink Tulle gown paired with statement jewellery
17 May, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Urvashi Rautela's gown was designed by Sima Couture and the necklace was by Cartier.
Urvashi Rautela's complemented the whole look with a high, neat bun and hoops of the same design
Urvashi Rautela wore voluminous layers of tulle created a dreamy and ethereal effect.
Urvashi Rautela's statement necklace featuring two intertwined alligators goes viral
Urvashi Rautela attended 76th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet opening
