Ustad Hotel to Premam, 7 Iconic Malayalam Films of Last Decade
Premam- A young man has three chances to discover love. Will the third time be a charm?
Bangalore Days- A wonderful roller coaster ride about three young cousins, Aju, Divya, and Kuttan, who visit Bangalore to dream, discover, and explore.
Drishyam- A guy goes to extraordinary efforts to protect his family from punishment when they commit an unintentional offense.
Kumbalangi Nights- The film revolves around four brothers who have a love-hate relationship with one another. When Saji, Boney, and Franky decide to support Bobby in his love, their relationship takes a new turn.
Pranchiyettan and the Saint- Pranchiyettan is a successful businessman who frequently converses with an imaginary St. Francis of Assisi. The plot is around how he goes about fixing his embarrassing image and earning a name for himself through wealth and contacts.
Maheshinte Prathikaram - Mahesh, a studio photographer and studio owner, gets in a fight and loses. He ultimately seeks vengeance, which leads to some life-changing realizations.
Ustad Hotel- Faisi aspires to be a professional chef in the United Kingdom, but circumstances compel him to work for his grandfather in a modest restaurant in Kozhikode, permanently altering his outlook on life.
