Ustad Rashid Khan's 10 Most Popular Songs That Will Make You Nostalgic
The song 'Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajna' is a popular song from the movie 'Jab We Met'. The melody of the song takes you back to nostalgia.
The music ‘Laagi Lagan’ from the ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ became o popular song composed by Rashid Khan.
In the movie ‘Mausam’ Ustad Rashid Khan sang the lyrics of ‘Poore Se Zara Sa Kam Hai’
The song 'Jheeni Re Jheeni' from the movie Issaq was composed by Ustad Rashid Khan alongside Pratibha Baghel.
From the album of ‘Citylights’ legendary singer Ustaad Rashid Khan composed the title song of the movie.
Another nostalgic song performed by vocalist Rashid Khan was 'Chheene Re Mora Chain', for the Coke Studio album.
The song ‘Chanda Se Chhup Ke Mohe Bulaaye’ was composed by Ustad Rashid Khan from the album Goldfish.
Another popular song sung by Ustad Rashid Khan was 'Ae Ri Mai Re' from the album Dassehra.
The most recent song composed by Rashid Khan was from the movie ‘Manto’ titled 'Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hain.'
Ustad Rashid Khan composed the nostalgic song, ‘Allah Hi Reham’ from the movie My Name Is Khan.
