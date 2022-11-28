Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie: Prime Video’s Upcoming Tamil Series

Vadhandhi- The Fable of Velonie showcases the journey of Inspector Vivek (SJ Suryah).

28 Nov, 2022

Tahir Qureshi

Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie: Prime Video’s Upcoming Tamil Series

Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie will release exclusively on December 02, 2022 on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

28 Nov, 2022

Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie: Prime Video’s Upcoming Tamil Series

Inspector Vivek is seen doing everything in his capacity to solve this muddled murder investigation.

28 Nov, 2022

Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie: Prime Video’s Upcoming Tamil Series

The trailer contains some stunning shots of Kanyakumari, highlighting the beauty of the town.

28 Nov, 2022

Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie: Prime Video’s Upcoming Tamil Series

28 Nov, 2022

Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie: Prime Video’s Upcoming Tamil Series

The twists and turns of this case bring to light the frailty of human perceptions and relationships.

28 Nov, 2022

Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie: Prime Video’s Upcoming Tamil Series

Setting the context, the photograph of a missing girl in the police file indicates that something is amiss.

28 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: UPSC CSE 2023 Exam: 5 Books to Add to Your Reading List

 Find Out More