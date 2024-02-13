Valentines Day 2024 8 Netflix Shows To Watch with Your Partner

13 Feb, 2024

Shawn Dass

Sillu Karupatti- A collection of four love stories spanning across four different age groups, all united by the enchanting force of love.

The Half of It- When educated but cash-strapped young Ellie Chu agrees to write a love letter for a jock, she has no idea she will become his friend or fall for him.

Your Place or Mine- Two long-distance best friends impact each other's lives when she decides to follow a cherished goal and he offers to watch over her teenage son.

Ok Jaanu-Adi and Tara relocate to Mumbai to pursue their aspirations. A accidental meeting begins a thrilling, no strings attached romance until their occupations separate them. Will ambition take precedence over emotional concerns?

One Day- Emma and Dexter meet for the first time on the night of graduation. Tomorrow, they must part ways.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay- When a selfish antisocial children's book writer and a selfless psych-ward caretaker cross paths, they discover an extraordinary way to emotional rehabilitation.

Ante Sundaraniki- I Hate Love Story- A Hindu Brahmin falls for a Christian girl, and both lie to their parents, only to have their falsehoods exposed.

I Hate Love Story- Jay does not believe in love stories, whereas Simran is a girl obsessed with the concept of love itself.

