Valentines Day 2024 8 Netflix Shows To Watch with Your Partner
Sillu Karupatti- A collection of four love stories spanning across four different age groups, all united by the enchanting force of love.
The Half of It- When educated but cash-strapped young Ellie Chu agrees to write a love letter for a jock, she has no idea she will become his friend or fall for him.
Your Place or Mine- Two long-distance best friends impact each other's lives when she decides to follow a cherished goal and he offers to watch over her teenage son.
Ok Jaanu-Adi and Tara relocate to Mumbai to pursue their aspirations. A accidental meeting begins a thrilling, no strings attached romance until their occupations separate them. Will ambition take precedence over emotional concerns?
One Day- Emma and Dexter meet for the first time on the night of graduation. Tomorrow, they must part ways.
It's Okay To Not Be Okay- When a selfish antisocial children's book writer and a selfless psych-ward caretaker cross paths, they discover an extraordinary way to emotional rehabilitation.
Ante Sundaraniki- I Hate Love Story- A Hindu Brahmin falls for a Christian girl, and both lie to their parents, only to have their falsehoods exposed.
I Hate Love Story- Jay does not believe in love stories, whereas Simran is a girl obsessed with the concept of love itself.
