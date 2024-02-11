Veer Zara to Mohabbatein, Movies Re-Releasing
11 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Bunny and Naina's romance will take you on a journey which will change your perspective towards love and romance.
Veer Zara: Relive the cross-border lover story which features SRK and Preity Zinta in the lead.
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: The movie is about how destiny takes a U-turn when simple Surinder meets the bubbly Taani.
Mohabbatein: SRK is the God of romance. This film will teach you how to defy all odds.
Dil To Pagal Hai: The trio of SRK, Madhuri and Karisma is a must-watch.
DDLJ: Relive the romance with the iconic SRK and Kajol-starrer.
Jab We Met: A train journey which will leave an impact on your life forever. This iconic Imtiaz Ali film is the living proof of it.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bakshak to Guntur Karaam: 10 Thrilling Movies To Watch On OTT