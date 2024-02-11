Veer Zara to Mohabbatein, Movies Re-Releasing

11 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Bunny and Naina's romance will take you on a journey which will change your perspective towards love and romance.

Veer Zara: Relive the cross-border lover story which features SRK and Preity Zinta in the lead.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: The movie is about how destiny takes a U-turn when simple Surinder meets the bubbly Taani.

Mohabbatein: SRK is the God of romance. This film will teach you how to defy all odds.

Dil To Pagal Hai: The trio of SRK, Madhuri and Karisma is a must-watch.

DDLJ: Relive the romance with the iconic SRK and Kajol-starrer.

Jab We Met: A train journey which will leave an impact on your life forever. This iconic Imtiaz Ali film is the living proof of it.

