Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan enjoy auto ride in Mumbai

15 May, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are all set to grace the silver screen together

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen for the very first time in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have undoubtedly impressed the fans and audiences

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan reach the venue of the trailer launch in auto

Sara Ali Khan ditched her car and arrived in a typical Mumbaikar style in an auto rickshaw.

Sara Ali Khan wore a bright yellow saree

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal grooved on the streets of Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal wore a blue jacket with denims

