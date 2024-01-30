Vidyut Jamwal to Kamal Haasan: 6 South Actors Who Learnt Martial Arts

30 Jan, 2024

Shawn Dass

South star Silambarasan aka Simbu has trained and mastered the art of boxing.

Vikram Chiyaan's son Dhruv has mastered Tae Kwon Do.

Karthik Muthuraman, another prominent figure in Southern cinema is well trained in Karate.

A popular figure in Tamil cinema, Kamaal Hasan has also practiced Karate and Judo.

Actor Dhanush is well trained in Judo and Karate.

Actor Vidyut Jamwal has learned and mastered one of the oldest martial art form called Kalarippayattu. He also practices Silat, and Wing Chun.

