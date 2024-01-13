Vijay Sethupathi: Top 10 Movies of 'Merry Christmas' Actor to Watch
Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film is an Indian neo-noir mystery thriller that has just been released in theatres. The dark thriller is directed by Sriram Raghavan.
Jawan: The 2023 film marks the first-ever collab between SRK, Vijay Sethupathi and director Atlee.
Vikram: Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi's film received critical acclaim soon after its theatrical release.
Vikram Vedha: Vikram (R. Madhavan) is an honest police inspector, while Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi) is a dreaded gangster.
Super Deluxe: The 2019 film is about an unfaithful wife, an angry boy, and a transgender woman (played by Vijay Sethupathi) who must all face their demons on one fateful day.
'96: The 2018 film also stars Trisha Krishnan in addition to Vijay Sethupathi. The Tamil-language romantic drama is about a travel photographer who reunites with his high school sweetheart.
Petta: Hostel warden Kaali battles local thugs in an attempt to save Anwar, the son of his closest friend. However, as he is forced to confront his past, everything becomes chaotic.
Sethupathi: A police inspector (Vijay Sethupathi) detains a powerful individual on the grounds of possible cop murder. However, a terrible error ends up endangering both his life and career.
