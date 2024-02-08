Vikrant Massey to Jaideep Ahlawat: Top 8 Indian Web Series Actors

08 Feb, 2024

Shawn Dass

Jaideep Ahlawat: The actor got popular for his iconic role in Pataal Lok and Bard of Blood. He also stood in the limelight in series like Gangs of Wasseypur.

Barun Sobit: The actor made a significant impact during his time in OTT. He appeared in series like Asur and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.

Jim Sarabh: One of the most well-known faces on the OTT platform is Jim. He appeared in series like, Made In Heaven. Four More Shots Please and more.

Jitendra Kumar: Known for popular characters in Asur, and Kohrra, Jitendra took his acting skill to another level

Ambrish Verma: Another prolific actor, Ambrish was known for his web series like Sapne vs Everyone and NCR Days.

Naveen Kasturia: The actor made his name on the OTT platforms. He appeared in Love Sex Aur Dhoka and Shanghai.

Sunny Hinduja: Another actor who reigned the OTT platform is Sunny. He appeared alongside Manoj Vajpayee in Family Man and other popular series like Inside Edge, The Railway Men, etc.

Vikrant Massey: The actor recently featured in 12th Fail, which became an instant, although it was a movie. Vikrant has been featured in many thrilling series like Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, and more.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 5 Best Romcoms To Watch During Valentine’s Week

 Find Out More