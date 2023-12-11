Virat-Anushka Anniversary: 10 Romantic Photos That Scream Love
Virat and Anushka look nothing short of a dream in their wedding pictures from Italy.
Anushka and Virat share a goofy moment as she hugs him from behind.
Virat and Anushka share a cosy hug, and she can't help but flash a wide smile.
Anushka and Virat grinned at the camera as they posed in their traditional attire.
Virat and Anushka can't keep their gaze off each other as they pose by the beach.
Anushka consoled Virat when the Indian cricket team lost the World Cup 2023 against Australia.
An unseen photo from Virat Anushka's wedding, where the groom applies sindoor on the bride's forehead, goes viral.
Virat Anushka never fails to serve major goals as they lean for an adorable hug.
Anushka and Virat are always happy around each other, and this picture is another proof.
