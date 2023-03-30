Virat-Anushka make an appearance at Dior event

Giving couple goals since 2016 - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma!

30 Mar, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Virushka at Dior event

Virat, Anushka and their stylish appearance at the Dior event in Mumbai.

30 Mar, 2023

Virat-Anushka look stunning at red carpet

Anusha Sharma stuns in a yellow dress while Virat looks dapper in a formal suit.

30 Mar, 2023

Dior event ft. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Virat-Anushka ace couple style at Dior event in Mumbai.

30 Mar, 2023

Anushka Sharma in yellow dress at Dior event

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spread love with their vibrant outfits at red carpet.

30 Mar, 2023

Virat-Anushka pose romantically at Dior event

Virat and Anushka make a power couple at the Dior event in Mumbai.

30 Mar, 2023

Virat-Anushka in a candid click

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend the Dior event in Mumbai.

30 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Best Books by R. K. Narayan Students Must Read!

 Find Out More