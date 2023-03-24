Virat-Anushka Slay it in Style

Virushka making heads turn with their stunning and sharp look.

24 Mar, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Anushka Sharma's Purple Dress Takes Attention

Virat and Anushka spreading the sass on red carpet.

24 Mar, 2023

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma at Red Carpet

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make things look more stylish and romantic with their chemistry.

24 Mar, 2023

Virushka Exude Royalty at Red Carpet

The stunning Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in glamorous outfits.

24 Mar, 2023

Anushka Sharma Looks Gorgeous in Purple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spread the magic of their million-dollar smile.

24 Mar, 2023

Virushka's Candid Moments From Red Carpet

Virushka's candid and romantic moments from the red carpet of ISH 2023.

24 Mar, 2023

Virat-Anushka Radiate Style And Glamour

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make a handsome couple at the red carpet.

24 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Till April 5

 Find Out More