Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna: A Match Made In Heaven
17 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been friends since childhood.
Later, Akshay met Twinkle during a photo session for Filmfare magazine and the actor developed an instant crush on her.
The B-town couple started dating while working together on the sets of the action film 'International Khiladi' in 1999.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had an intimate low-key wedding on January 17, 2001.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are parents of two kids, Nitara and Aarav.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are truly one of the best-looking couples who are an inspiration to millions.
Congratulations to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna who celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary today!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kangavu To Kalki: 7 Most Awaited South Indian Films To Release In 2024