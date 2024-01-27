Wednesday to Stranger Things, Top Teen Series to Enjoy on Netflix
27 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Wednesday: The series revolves around Wednesday Adams, who is blessed with psychic abilities.
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): The series revolves around the lives of Mortiz and his good friend Lenny Sander.
Everything Now: The Brazilian series is about the future where social media games are on top.
Never Have I Ever: The web series is based on an Indian-American girl named Devi, who is on a constant run for love and acceptance.
Sex Education: The series revolves around Otis, who often gives sex advice to his local high school friends.
Stranger Things: Young friends encounter supernatural forces and uncover government secrets, unravelling a chain of extraordinary mysteries in their quest for answers.
