Rhea Chakraborty, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput, finally moved on and found love in Nikhil Kamath.
30 Aug, 2023
Kritika Vaid
A Reddit post which is now deleted read Rhea Chakraborty is rumoured to be dating Nikhil Kamath.
Nikhil Kamath is the co-founder of Zerodha, True Beacon and has 358K followers on Instagram.
Nikhil Kamath was previously dating Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.
Nikhil Kamath is the part of Forbes billionaires list 2023.
Nikhil Kamath is a school dropout who always wanted to do a business. He is today Rs 9000 crore company's co-founder.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 11 Bollywood Movies of 2023 Available on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Websites