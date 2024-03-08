Women's Day 2024: 9 Most Powerful Women Characters in Bollywood
08 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Gangubai is another bold character that has served inspiration for many women.
Safeena from Gully Boy played by Alia Bhatt is one character who defied all odds, her family, society to pursue her dreams. Safeena taught how important it is to fight for you aspirations and make it happen.
Rani from Queen shows the character arch of a woman who discovers herself and shows what a little bit of courage can do.
Vidya Balan has always pioneered bold female characters and Dirty Picture's Reshma was one. She taught us to bold, unapologetic and accepting of one's sexuality.
Piku depicted independence and how woman are capable of doing anything and everything on their own.
Shashi in English Vinglish showed how it is never too late to discover yourself and a mother, homemaker is much more than her roles.
Vidya Bagchi from Kahaani changed the perception of 'fragile pregnant women' to a female with fortitude.
Ayesha from Dil Dhadakne Do was one independent woman who created her own identity in a patriarchal world.
Shivani Roy from Mardaani was a boss lady we aspire to be!
