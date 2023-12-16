10 Most Viewed Movies on Netflix
1. Red Notice- The American-action comedy film has 230.9 million Netflix views.
2. Don't Look Up- Released in 2021 is the second most watched, with 171.4 million viewers.
3. The Adam Project- Released in 2022, the film drew a large audience and is now the third most-watched movie on Netflix, with over 157 million views.
4. Bird Box- With 157.4 million views, this horror-thriller film takes the fourth slot on the list.
5. The Gray Man- an American thriller film released in 2022, is ranked fifth with about 140 million views on Netflix.
6. We Can Be Heroes- Directed by Robert Rodriguez, this film has received around 137.3 million Netflix views.
7. The Mother- Directed by Niki Caro and released in 2023, The Mother ranks seventh on Netflix with 134.6 million views.
8. Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery- Directed by Rian Johnson has around 136 million Netflix views and secures eighth position on the list.
9. Extraction- The action-packed movie directed by Sam Hargrave gets ninth on the list with 135.7 Netflix views.
10. Extraction 2- With a viewership of 134.9 million Netflix views, Extraction 2 holds the tenth position on the list.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Gauhar to Sana Khan, TV Actress Who Embraced Motherhood in 2023