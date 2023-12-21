Year Ender 2023: 11 Famous Celebrities Who Passed Away This Year
Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 2023 due to heart attack. He was a famous actor, director producer, comedian and screenwriter.
Nitesh Pandey died at the age of 51 in Igtapuri, Maharashtra. The actor featured in 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Khosla Ka Ghosla.'
Javed Khan Amrohi was a popular Hindi film actor. He featured in films like 'Lagaan', 'Chak De! India' and many more. The actor passed away at the age of 73.
Gufi Paintal was a popular artist known for playing Shakuni in 'Mahabharat (1988)'. The actor died at the age of 78 in Maharashtra.
Aditya Singh Rajput was a famous personality who featured in many Indian TV series. He passed away at the age of 32 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Considered as one of the most beautiful artist Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died at the age of 38.
Shahnawaz Pradhan was a popular artist from the web series 'Mirzapur' and at the age of 56 the actor passed away.
At the age of 40 Sunil Holkar a prominent Indian actor died on January 13, 2023.
Dinesh Phadnis was popularly known for playing the role of Inspector Fredricks in CID. The actor died at the age of 57.
Junior Mehmood was a popular actor who had done over 200 films. The actor was battling cancer and passed away at the age of 67.
Nitin Chandrakant Desai was a popular filmmaker who passed away on August 2, 2023.
