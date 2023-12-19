Year Ender 2023: Adipurush To Bholaa, 8 BIG Box Office Flops
Adipurush generated a lot of excitement and anticipation before its release but ultimately turned out to be a major letdown.
'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' is another 2023 disaster. The highly expensive action drama pocketed Rs 35.13 crore.
This year has been quite disappointing for actor Salman Khan. The movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' did not perform well at the box office.
Despite excellent reviews, 'Mission Raniganj,' starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, earned barely Rs 45 crore.
The box office performance of Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway,' directed by Ashima Chibber, was poor. It grossed Rs 36.53 crore at the global box office.
'Selfiee,' starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, was a box office flop, grossing barely Rs 23 crore.
'Shehzada,' the Hindi version of the Telugu blockbuster starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, grossed Rs 47.43 crore globally.
The Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa' received mixed reviews and made Rs 111.64 crore.
