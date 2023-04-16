Yo Yo Honey Singh Reacts to 'Misogyny' in Songs
16 Apr, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Yo Yo Honey Singh said why would people invite him to sing at their daughter's weddings, had his songs been misogynistic.
The singer revealed that he has been performing at weddings for past 15 years.
Honey Singh also referenced the song Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna song composed by Rajesh Roshan for Karan Arjun.
The singer pointed out that earlier people did not have much problems with innuendos in songs.
Honey Singh opined that the audience was previously much more broad minded and took entertainment as entertainment.
Honey 3.0 will be the singer-composer's third big album after International Villager and Desi Kalakaar.
