Yodha To Kung Fu Panda: 5 Films To Release In March
Lambasingi- A touching story set in the namesake village located in the agency area. It focuses on a non-local boy who falls in love with a local girl. However, their relationship is fraught with difficulties due to a variety of factors.
Imaginary- A woman returns to her childhood home to find that the imaginary companion she left behind is really real and upset that she abandoned him.
Kung Fu Panda 4- After being chosen as the Valley of Peace's Spiritual Leader, Po must select and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a cruel sorceress plots to resurrect all of the master villains Po has defeated in the spirit realm.
Hide and Seek- A police officer is on a mission to find an elusive Ghost Leader who is involved in trafficking.When an order for a wealthy businessman's children is given, the hero accepts it, but the situation takes unexpected turns.
Anchakkallakokkan- In a small country village, a cowardly police constable must survive his first days on the job while a convicted felon attempts to get revenge.
