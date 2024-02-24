Yodha to Shaitaan, Movies to Release On Big Screens in March

24 Feb, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Laapataa Ladies: Helmed by Kiran Rao, the movie will be released on March 01, 2024.

Swantantrya Veer Savarkar: The movie featured Randeep Hooda in the lead role, and the film will hit big screens on March 22.

Kaagaz 2: Late actor Satish Kaushik's film will be released on the big screens on March 01.

Crew: Tabu, Kareena and Kriti's movie is set to enthral audience on March 29

Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra's action thriller will be released on March 15.

Shaitaan: The supernatural thriller will hit the big screens on March 08.

