Young Sheldon to Masaba Masaba, 6 Comedy Series to Watch on Netflix
01 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Ugly Betty: The American comedy-drama revolves around Bety, despite her lack of style – lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine.
Comedy Premium League: Satirical sketches, debates, roasts – 16 witty Indian entertainers vie to be crowned ultimate comedy champs.
Indian Matchmaking: The show is based on matchmaking in which Sima Taparia plays a crucial role.
Masaba Masaba: On a mission to rectify things, Masaba confronts her challenges, beginning with addressing her angered investors, who caution her to resolve issues before they become irreversible.
Seinfeld: Jerry Seinfeld navigates NYC chaos with quirky friends, pondering life's perplexing yet trivial questions.
Young Sheldon: The series is based on the early life of Sheldon Cooper, who is a child prodigy in the fictional town of Medford, Texas.
