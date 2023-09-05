Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma Adorable Pics On Instagram - Check Here
05 Sep, 2023
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in December 2020.
Dhanshree revealed in an interview that their love story started off as a student-teacher relationship.
Dhanashree Verma was born in Dubai and brought up in a wealthy family in Mumbai.
Dhanashree has over 5.1 million followers on her Instagram account and around 2 Million endorsers on her YouTube channel.
She is a popular choreographer and uploads her dance videos on various social media platforms.
The actress owns Porche, Cayenne Turbo, and Mercedes C- C-Class.
Dhanushree is a well-known personality who has a net worth of around $3 million.
The actress is known for working in Pyaar Chahiye, Balle Ni Balle and Oye Hoye Hoye.
The Diva owns a dance Studio, where she provides dance training and practice to students.
