Rasgulla is one of the most popular Bengali sweet and a love of many.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Pantua are like gulab jabun made with mawa and sugar.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Don't forget to enjoy the tasty ras malai.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Payesh is another tasty Bengali mithai to try on this Durga puja.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Kheer kadam is a two-layered sweet dish. it is made of khoya and powdered sugar.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Rajbhog, the name sounds like a royal. It is made up of dry fruits and packed with several flavours.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Sandesh is a traditional Bengali sweet to enjoy with your family during Durga puja.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Patishapta is made up of coconut, jaggery, khoya and dry fruits, the best Bengali sweets.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Enjoy the delicious Mishti Doi filled with milk and caramelised sugar.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Lastly, don't forget to dig in on Amriti. It is filled with sugar ghee and cardamom.(Photo:@Pinterest)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 11 Delicious Aloo Dishes to Prepare During Navratri