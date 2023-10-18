Rasgulla is one of the most popular Bengali sweet and a love of many. (Photo:@Pinterest)

18 Oct, 2023

Anshul Rani

Pantua are like gulab jabun made with mawa and sugar. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Don't forget to enjoy the tasty ras malai. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Payesh is another tasty Bengali mithai to try on this Durga puja. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Kheer kadam is a two-layered sweet dish. it is made of khoya and powdered sugar. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Rajbhog, the name sounds like a royal. It is made up of dry fruits and packed with several flavours. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Sandesh is a traditional Bengali sweet to enjoy with your family during Durga puja. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Patishapta is made up of coconut, jaggery, khoya and dry fruits, the best Bengali sweets. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Enjoy the delicious Mishti Doi filled with milk and caramelised sugar. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Lastly, don't forget to dig in on Amriti. It is filled with sugar ghee and cardamom.(Photo:@Pinterest)

