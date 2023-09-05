10 Best Places To Visit During Janmashtami In India
05 Sep, 2023
Mayank Verma
Dwarka, Gujarat: Dwarka is famous for the Dwarkadhish Temple, where devotees celebrate Janmashtami
Jaipur, Rajasthan: Janmashtami in Jaipur is marked by temple decorations and cultural events.
Nathdwara, Rajasthan: The Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara hosts elaborate Janmashtami celebrations, attracting devotees.
Guruvayur, Kerala: The Guruvayur Temple celebrates Janmashtami with classical dance performances and traditional rituals.
Udupi, Karnataka: The Udupi Sri Krishna Temple is renowned for its Janmashtami festivities, including unique chariot processions.
Puri, Odisha: The Jagannath Temple in Puri observes Janmashtami with special prayers and rituals.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Dahi Handi events, where teams compete to break pots of curd, are a highlight of Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai.
Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh: Known for its vibrant celebrations, Vrindavan hosts Ras Leela performances and colourful events during Janmashtami.
Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: The birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura celebrates Janmashtami with grand processions and temple decorations.
Kolkata, West Bengal: The ISKCON temple in Kolkata organizes grand Janmashtami celebrations with devotional songs and dances.
