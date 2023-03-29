10 Divine Lord Rama Temples to Visit in India

29 Mar, 2023

Onam Gupta

Ram Janaki Mandir, Janakpur, Nepal

Janaki Mandir is a Hindu temple in Janakpur, Nepal, dedicated to the Hindu goddess Sita, wife of Lord Rama

29 Mar, 2023

Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple, Telangana

A Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Rama. It is located on the banks of the Godavari River in the town of Bhadrachalam in east Telangana, India

29 Mar, 2023

Ram Raja Temple, Madhya Pradesh

It is a sacred Hindu pilgrimage and receives devotees in large numbers regularly. It is also known as Orchha Temple.

29 Mar, 2023

Ramaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

It is one of the most prominent temples dedicated to Lord Rama in India.

29 Mar, 2023

Triprayar Sri Rama Temple, Kerala

A Hindu temple situated in Triprayar in Thrissur district of Kerala state in India.

29 Mar, 2023

Kalaram Mandir, Nashik

The temple derives its name from a black statue of Lord Rama and is located in Panchavati area of the Nashik.

29 Mar, 2023

Kanak Bhavan Temple, Ayodhya

Kanak Bhawan is the biggest, religiously one of the most important temples dedicated to Lord Ram

29 Mar, 2023

Kodandaramaswami Temple, Chikmagalur

Kodandaramaswami Temple is a Hindu shrine located in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka

29 Mar, 2023

Shri Ram Tirth Temple, Amritsar

This temple was built to honour the birthplace of Luva - Kusha, twins of Rama and Sita

29 Mar, 2023

Viraat Ramayan Mandir, Bihar

A new Hindu temple complex in Kesaria, Bihar, India. When completed, it will be the largest religious monument in the world dedicated to Lord Rama.

29 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Karnataka Assembly Election Dates 2023: Check Full Schedule

 Find Out More