10 Divine Lord Rama Temples to Visit in India

29 Mar, 2023
Janaki Mandir is a Hindu temple in Janakpur, Nepal, dedicated to the Hindu goddess Sita, wife of Lord Rama
29 Mar, 2023
A Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Rama. It is located on the banks of the Godavari River in the town of Bhadrachalam in east Telangana, India
29 Mar, 2023
It is a sacred Hindu pilgrimage and receives devotees in large numbers regularly. It is also known as Orchha Temple.
29 Mar, 2023
It is one of the most prominent temples dedicated to Lord Rama in India.
29 Mar, 2023
A Hindu temple situated in Triprayar in Thrissur district of Kerala state in India.
29 Mar, 2023
The temple derives its name from a black statue of Lord Rama and is located in Panchavati area of the Nashik.
29 Mar, 2023
Kanak Bhawan is the biggest, religiously one of the most important temples dedicated to Lord Ram
29 Mar, 2023
Kodandaramaswami Temple is a Hindu shrine located in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka
29 Mar, 2023
This temple was built to honour the birthplace of Luva - Kusha, twins of Rama and Sita
29 Mar, 2023
A new Hindu temple complex in Kesaria, Bihar, India. When completed, it will be the largest religious monument in the world dedicated to Lord Rama.
29 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!