10 Famous Ganapathi Temples to Visit in India
13 Sep, 2023
Mayank Verma
Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai: Located in Mumbai, it's one of the most famous Ganesha temples, known for fulfilling wishes.
Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Andhra Pradesh: Known for its self-manifested idol, it's a place of great faith.
Parakala Mutt, Mysore: This temple in Mysore is known for its religious significance and beautiful architecture, attracting devotees from all over.
Khajuraho Varaha Temple, Madhya Pradesh: Ganesha is one of the deities worshipped in this UNESCO World Heritage site.
Shreemant Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple, Pune: A historic temple, it's a symbol of Pune's cultural heritage.
Karpaga Vinayakar Temple, Pillayarpatti: The rock-cut idol here is a marvel of ancient architecture.
Ganesha Temple, Hampi: Amidst the ruins of Hampi, this temple is a hidden gem.
Manakula Vinayagar Temple, Puducherry: A serene temple in the heart of Puducherry.
Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai: Famous for its massive idol, it attracts millions of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi.
Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune: This temple in Pune is renowned for its majestic Ganesha idol and rich history.
