10 Famous Ganapathi Temples to Visit in India

13 Sep, 2023

Mayank Verma

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai: Located in Mumbai, it's one of the most famous Ganesha temples, known for fulfilling wishes.

Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Andhra Pradesh: Known for its self-manifested idol, it's a place of great faith.

Parakala Mutt, Mysore: This temple in Mysore is known for its religious significance and beautiful architecture, attracting devotees from all over.

Khajuraho Varaha Temple, Madhya Pradesh: Ganesha is one of the deities worshipped in this UNESCO World Heritage site.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple, Pune: A historic temple, it's a symbol of Pune's cultural heritage.

Karpaga Vinayakar Temple, Pillayarpatti: The rock-cut idol here is a marvel of ancient architecture.

Ganesha Temple, Hampi: Amidst the ruins of Hampi, this temple is a hidden gem.

Manakula Vinayagar Temple, Puducherry: A serene temple in the heart of Puducherry.

Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai: Famous for its massive idol, it attracts millions of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune: This temple in Pune is renowned for its majestic Ganesha idol and rich history.

