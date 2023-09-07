Banke Bihari is one of the famous names of Lord Krishna. This name is devoted to the time when Lord Krishna plays his flute.
Parthasarathi is another name of lord Krishna, which means charioteer of Partha.
Vasudeva is another name of Lord Krishna. It comes with a fact that he is the son of Vasudeva.
Achyuta is the one who will never lose its inherent nature.
Devotees will be fond of the name Keshav, which means the one who has long shiny uncut hair.
Madhusudan means the one who slays the demons.
Yogeshwar name means who is master of sense.
Pundarikaksha means high and eternal adobe!
Krishna was named as Shyam due to his dark complexion.
Hari is the most famous name of lord Krishna, which means forgiver of all sins.
