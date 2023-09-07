Banke Bihari is one of the famous names of Lord Krishna. This name is devoted to the time when Lord Krishna plays his flute. (Photo:@pinterest)

07 Sep, 2023

Anshul Rani

Parthasarathi is another name of lord Krishna, which means charioteer of Partha. (Photo:@pinterest)

Vasudeva is another name of Lord Krishna. It comes with a fact that he is the son of Vasudeva. (Photo:@pinterest)

Achyuta is the one who will never lose its inherent nature. (Photo:@pinterest)

Devotees will be fond of the name Keshav, which means the one who has long shiny uncut hair. (Photo:@pinterest)

Madhusudan means the one who slays the demons. (Photo:@pinterest)

Yogeshwar name means who is master of sense. (Photo:@pinterest)

Pundarikaksha means high and eternal adobe! (Photo:@pinterest)

Krishna was named as Shyam due to his dark complexion. (Photo:@pinterest)

Hari is the most famous name of lord Krishna, which means forgiver of all sins. (Photo:@pinterest)

