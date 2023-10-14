Navratri 2023: 10 Satvik And Vrat-Friendly Foods
Who doesn't love to eat dahi aloo during the fast? They are tasty and tummy filling.
Enjoy eating singhara sheer on this Navratri, but don't forget to garnish it with almonds and pistas.
Try vrat ke jeera aloo on for a fulfilling meal on Navrati.
Ditch your regular masala dosa for a satvik farali dosa.
Don't forget to try farali dhokla. You will fall in love with its taste.
Something as simple as Kaddu ki sabzi can be added to your Navratri satvik food list.
Sama Pulao contains a lot of ghee, cumin, cinnamon and black pepper. Basically, everything to satiate your taste buds on Navratri 2023.
Sabudana Khichadi is a common yet beloved food to eat during Navratri.
How can we miss desserts, right? The satvik sabudana kheer will satiate your sweet tooth.
