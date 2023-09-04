Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha.
Krishna Janmashtami is observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana of Bhadrapad.
Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Krishnashtami and Gokulashtami.
Lord Krishna's birth anniversary is celebrated every year with great fervour.
Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated on September 6th and 7th this year.
Did you know that Lord Krishna was the eighth reincarnation of Lord Vishnu?
People host cultural festivals, dance, and sing their hearts out to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday.
Krishna Janmashtami's celebration begins at least ten days before in Mathura and Vrindavan.
