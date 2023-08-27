10 Ways to Recycle Rakhi After Raksha Bandhan
Rakhi can be turned into a bracelet if it is made of metal and jewel instead of thread.
Use rakhi as a neckpiece by adding it to a chain , your statement piece is ready .
Put beads in the thread of rakhi and add a hook you Mang tika is ready.
Rakhi can be worn as a hairband or accessory to look stylish .
Put the stones of rakhi and paste them on the clips, your stylish clip is ready.
Paste the rakhi on a ribbon and stick it to you notebook, your bookmark is ready
Make a keyring using beads of rakhi to creat s stylish keychain
Take the beads of rakhi and add ear hooks on it to make ear tops .
Use the beads of rakhi to make decorative items like showpieces or greeting cards .
