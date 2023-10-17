The first and foremost dish to dig into during Navratri is Dahi-Aloo or potatoes and curd. (Photo:@Pinterest)

17 Oct, 2023

Anshul Rani

Don't forget to dig in the aloo tikki during this nine-day-long festival. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Indian festivals cannot end without some sweets. So, here is sweet potato kheer loaded with milk and sugar and a touch of saffron in the end would be great. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Satisfy your sweet cravings with aloo halwa. (Photo:@Pinterest)

You can try Aloo Jeera with kuttu ki poori for a delicious fasting meal. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Khatte Meetha aloo is a perfect mixture of sour and salty flavours. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Aloo ki kadhi is a tasty version of kadhi and very easy to digest. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Aloo chips are the crunchy snack to try on this 9-day festival.(Photo:@Pinterest)

Vrat Wale Aloo Rasedaar is a popular dish to have during Navratri. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Aloo ki Chaat is also a good pick during Navratri days. (Photo:@Pinterest)

Adding vrat ke aloo can add a tasty and tangy feast on this festival.

