The first and foremost dish to dig into during Navratri is Dahi-Aloo or potatoes and curd.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Don't forget to dig in the aloo tikki during this nine-day-long festival.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Indian festivals cannot end without some sweets. So, here is sweet potato kheer loaded with milk and sugar and a touch of saffron in the end would be great.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Satisfy your sweet cravings with aloo halwa.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
You can try Aloo Jeera with kuttu ki poori for a delicious fasting meal.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Khatte Meetha aloo is a perfect mixture of sour and salty flavours.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Aloo ki kadhi is a tasty version of kadhi and very easy to digest.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Aloo chips are the crunchy snack to try on this 9-day festival.(Photo:@Pinterest)
Vrat Wale Aloo Rasedaar is a popular dish to have during Navratri.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Aloo ki Chaat is also a good pick during Navratri days.
(Photo:@Pinterest)
Adding vrat ke aloo can add a tasty and tangy feast on this festival.
