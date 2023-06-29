11 Things To Know About Shri Hari Vitthal On Ashadi Ekadashi
29 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. It is dedicated to Vithoba ji a form of Vishnu ji & his consort Rakhumai ji.
It was built by King Vishnuvardhana of Hoysala Empire between 1108–1152 CE. All the bhakts are allowed to touch the feet of the murti of Vithoba ji.
. The main entrance of Lord Vittala's Temple is facing towards the Chandrabhaga or Bhima river.
The saga of Pundalik is one of the most important Mahima legends about Vithoba ji. How Vithoba ji came to Pandharpur is a story in which Pundalik is vital.
Pundalik was the devoted son to his parents Janudev and Satyavati who lived in a forest called Dandirvan.
Once Impressed by Pundalik’s devotion to his parents, Shri Vishnu ji plans to bless Pundalik. So, He went to Pundalik’s ashram.
Pundalik does realize prabhu is at his door. But such was his devotion to his parents, he wants to complete his duties and only then attend the him.
He throws a brick outside for prabhu to stand on and wait for him until he finishes attending to his parents. He waits for his bhakt. When Pundalik ji comes out, he begs for pardon.
Pundlik ji requests Vishnu ji to stay back on Earth and bless all his true bhakts. Shri hari agrees to take the form of Vithoba or God who stood upon a brick.
Ashadi Ekadasi is a religious procession and is celebrated during the months of June- July (Aashaadh Shukla paksha). It consists of a beautifully decorated Palkhi having the “padukas” of the prabhu.
The Palkhi procession consists of people collectively walking, singing and dancing the glory of Prabhu in what are called as ‘Dindis’.
Ashadi Ekadashi today is very auspicious day for hindus specially in Maharashtra. Pandharpur Wari, The tradition is more than 700 to 800 years old.
