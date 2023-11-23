On Devutthana Ekadashi, lord Vishnu is believed to protect and preserve the earth and universe after waking up from their sleep state. You can celebrate this day by installing auspicious items in your home.
Here are some things to buy on Devutthana Ekadashi:
During Devutthana Ekadashi, installing a Kamdhenu cow in your house is considered auspicious. It brings happiness and prosperity.
Keeping elephant airavat in red or silver colour reduces the effects of Rahu-ketu from your house.
Install copper or brass Kalash to seek goddess Lakshmi's blessing and attract happiness and prosperity.
Panchajanya Conch is considered a symbol of victory and fame. Install it to your house to remove vastu defects and ward off negative energy.
Offering Parijat plants to gods and goddesses during Devutthana Ekadashi brings happiness and good health.
It is considered auspicious to keep silverfish or turtles in your home during Devutthana Ekadashi. It will solve all of your problems and bring prosperity to your home.
