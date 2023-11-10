6 Days of Celebration: Festivals from November 10th - 15th, 2023
09 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
10th of November - Dhanteras, A day to worship Lord Dhanvantari and purchase new utensils and metals
11th of November - Narak Chaturthi & Hanuman Jayanti, A day to celebrate the victory of good over evil and worship Lord Yama and to celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman
12th of November - Diwali, The festival of lights, which celebrates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana
13th of November - Snan Daan Shradh Somvati Amavasya, A day to perform rituals for ancestors
14th of November - Govardhan Puja, A day to worship Lord Krishna and Govardhan mountain
15th of November - Bhai Dooj & Chitra Gupt Puja, A day to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters and worshiping the accountant of Yama, and pray for good deeds
