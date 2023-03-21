21 Mar, 2023
Chicken Gilafi Kebabs are tantalising appetisers that are best savoured with mint chutney.
21 Mar, 2023
It is simple, quick and packed with flavourful spices and goodness of egg.
21 Mar, 2023
It is a refreshing salad with essential nutrients that would keep you hydrated through the day.
21 Mar, 2023
Oats kheer is a nutritious version of the regular rice kheer that comes with the goodness of dates, almonds, raisins and roasted oats in milk.
21 Mar, 2023
A super nourishing drink bursting with fragrant flavours of almonds that will keep you full whole day.
21 Mar, 2023
A rich mutton stew that is the most sought after during the time of Ramadan
21 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!