6 Popular Sehri Recipes For Ramadan 2023

21 Mar, 2023

Onam Gupta

Chicken Gilafi Kebab

Chicken Gilafi Kebabs are tantalising appetisers that are best savoured with mint chutney.

21 Mar, 2023

Egg Paratha

It is simple, quick and packed with flavourful spices and goodness of egg.

21 Mar, 2023

Fruit Salad

It is a refreshing salad with essential nutrients that would keep you hydrated through the day.

21 Mar, 2023

Oats Kheer

Oats kheer is a nutritious version of the regular rice kheer that comes with the goodness of dates, almonds, raisins and roasted oats in milk.

21 Mar, 2023

Badam Sharbat

A super nourishing drink bursting with fragrant flavours of almonds that will keep you full whole day.

21 Mar, 2023

Haleem

A rich mutton stew that is the most sought after during the time of Ramadan

21 Mar, 2023

