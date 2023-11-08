7 Auspicious Items to Buy this Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is all about spreading happy vibes and festive fervour.
During Diwali, you can buy gold and silver coins as it attracts good luck and prosperity.
You can go for brass, silver and copper utensils, as they are believed to bring success.
Diwali is the festival of Goddess Laksmi and Lord Ganesha and buying these idols is also considered auspicious.
People often purchase new furniture during the festival in a bid to bring good luck.
One may also purchase electrical appliances during this Diwali.
Diwali is considered the best time to buy a car or 2-wheeler.
