7 Eco-Friendly Cracker Alternatives

06 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Illuminate your celebrations with sparkler fountains, which make a mesmerizing display of shimmering sparks

Eco-friendly sky lanterns made of biodegradable materials illuminate the night, creating a mesmerizing spectacle without harming the environment

Pop balloons filled with confetti or small treats to create a burst of excitement without the harmful effects of traditional firecrackers

Embrace the bright glow of glow sticks to add a splash of color and fun to your celebrations without the noise and pollution of traditional crackers

Eco-friendly confetti poppers filled with biodegradable confetti create a festive atmosphere while reducing environmental waste

Dazzle your guests with an enchanting LED dance show that features captivating performances that leave a lasting impression without having an impact on the environment

Celebrate life with seed crackers, which contain seeds that can be planted to grow beautiful flowers or plants, promoting a greener future

