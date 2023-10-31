7 Foods To Avoid a Day Before Karwa Chauth Fasting
Do not drink caffeine or tea, it will make you dehydrated.
Avoid eating spicy food before fasting because it makes you feel acidic and heartburn.
Do not consume carbonated drinks, it makes you feel uncomfortable during fast.
Avoid non vegetarian food as they are not easy to digest.
Avoid eating dairy products such as milk and ghee as it can cause bloating.
Do not eat salty food before fasting or it may cause dehydration in the body
Eating fried food can make you feel bloated and cause problems in digestion.
