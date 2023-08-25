7 Modern Gift Ideas for Your Brother on Raksha Bandhan 2023
25 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Show him your love with custom personalized tech accessories with his name or initials on them is a thoughtful and practical gift.
Let him choose his own gift with a gift certificate to his favorite store or restaurant.
A monthly subscription to a box of his favorite snacks, drinks, or products is a great way to show him affection.
Offer him a customized gift hamper by compiling a basket of his favorite snacks, drinks, and treats.
Give him a gift that he can enjoy from anywhere, like a concert ticket or a cooking class.
Get him fitness and wellness gadgets to reach his fitness goals with a new fitness tracker, yoga mat, or gym bag.
Make a donation to a charity in his name or give him the gift of volunteering together.
