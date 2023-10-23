7 Stunning Pictures of Mysuru Dasara Festivities - Check Here
The triumph of good over evil is lavishly celebrated in Mysore, wherein people from across the country participate in the 10-day-long event.
Mysore Dasara is a yearly celebration that begins around Navratri and ends on Vijayadashami.
Due to its cheerful atmosphere, the Mysuru festival is sometimes called the Royal Festival and is one of the most anticipated events in Mysore.
A procession of camels, horses, elephants, dancers, and people wearing the finest liveries to venerate the royal sword is truly eye-catching.
Mysore Dasara festival offers a chance to experience the famous Jumbo Savari procession, which features elephants carrying an ambari.
The most notable part of the entire celebration is the procession or parade that is held on the tenth day of Dasara.
Dasara celebrations in Mysuru can wow tourists with their variety and distinctiveness.
The Mysore Dasara has long been a well-known celebration that is cherished by both the villagers and the Mysore royal family.
The Mysore festival perfectly embodies all that the city represents, showcasing the greatest aspects of the local culture and chronicling the city's illustrious past.
