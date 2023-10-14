8 Auspicious Items To Buy During Navratri Festival
Navratri is around the corner and this is the best time to buy new things.
What is the best time to buy the idol of Goddess Durga other than Navratri? It is believed to bring positivity at home.
It is considered auspicious to worship tulsi during navratri too.
Buying 3 coconuts during Navratri can lead to promotion in your job.
You can also buy a silver thing during the Navaratri festival.
Buying footprints of Goddess Durga during Navratra is considered holy and brings in prosperity as per belief.
Devotees can also bring gold coins at home as they bring financial growth.
This time is considered auspicious to bring tulsi to your home and worship it.
Navratri festival starts by placing a Kalash in the Puja room, as it is considered auspicious.
Lastly, Maa Durga's weapon Trishul may be kept in the puja room to receive the goddess's blessing.
