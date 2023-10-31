On Karwa Chauth, it is a ritual that the mother-in-law prepares a sargi plate for her daughter-in-law.

31 Oct, 2023

Anshul Rani

Here are some foods to include in your sargi.

One can add coconut water for sargi, as it keeps you hydrated throughout the day.

Eating fresh food is a must in sargi, as it keeps you hydrated.

Dry fruits are enriched with calcium, magnesium and potassium.

You can also add halwa to your sargi. A little sweet to fulfil your sweet cravings.

Roti provides soluble fibre and enough energy to keep fast throughout the day.

Kheer is a sweet dish, that needs made up of milk that provides ample energy to your body.

Herbal tea is a good and healthy addition.

Lassi is a filling and another healthy beverage to add in your plate.

