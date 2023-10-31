On Karwa Chauth, it is a ritual that the mother-in-law prepares a sargi plate for her daughter-in-law.
Here are some foods to include in your sargi.
One can add coconut water for sargi, as it keeps you hydrated throughout the day.
Eating fresh food is a must in sargi, as it keeps you hydrated.
Dry fruits are enriched with calcium, magnesium and potassium.
You can also add halwa to your sargi. A little sweet to fulfil your sweet cravings.
Roti provides soluble fibre and enough energy to keep fast throughout the day.
Kheer is a sweet dish, that needs made up of milk that provides ample energy to your body.
Herbal tea is a good and healthy addition.
Lassi is a filling and another healthy beverage to add in your plate.
