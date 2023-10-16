8 Foods to Avoid Eating During Navratri
Navratri is being celebrated all over India with pomp and grandeur. During these nine days, the question that remains in the minds of the devotees is what should they avoid eating.
Here are some foods you should avoid consuming during these auspicious nine days.
People must not eat tamsik foods like eggs and meat during this festival.
Devotees must avoid vegetables like leeks, shallots and mushrooms as they are considered tamsik.
Devotees must avoid eating anything made out of wheat flour.
Many individuals steer clear of onions and garlic since they are not only thought to be tamasic but also make you drowsy.
During the Navratri festival, a person must avoid consuming rice and opt for samak ice to break their fast.
It is advisable to avoid eating processed salts during Navratri and opt for rock salt.
Avoid consuming processed foods because they usually contain ingredients that are forbidden to eat during Navratri.
People must avoid consuming alcohol during Navratri week.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Auspicious Items To Buy During Navratri Festival