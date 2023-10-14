Marigold flower represents brightness and positivity.
Tulsi plants are the symbol of purity and protection. It is considered auspicious to use them during puja.
Jasmine flowers have a beautiful fragrance and signify purity
The Banyan tree or peepal tree showcases eternal life and knowledge.
It is believed that banana plants represent prosperity and fertility.
Pomegranate plants represent prosperity and abundance.
Ashoka tree is associated with the goddess Shakti and her divine powers.
Amla or Indian gooseberry are considered sacred and contain healing properties.
It is considered great to offer bel leaves to Maa Durga.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Chandra Grahan 2023: Sutak Kaal Timing, Do's and Don'ts