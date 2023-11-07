9 Vegan Delights to Sweeten Your Diwali
06 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Almond Kheer: This almond-based kheer infused with aromatic spices is a creamy, nutty delight
Date and Coconut Ladoo: A healthy treat made with dates, coconut, and nuts that are naturally sweet
Date and Nut Bars: These wholesome bars with dates, nuts, and a hint of honey will satisfy your sweet tooth
Mango Kulfi: The creamy, mango-infused kulfi, a perfect treat, will refresh your palate
Cashew Barfi Truffles: These melt-in-your-mouth truffles feature the rich flavors of cashews and cardamom
Sweet Potato Gulab Jamun: Savor the soft, melt-in-your-mouth gulab jamun made with sweet potatoes and aromatic cardamom syrup
Pumpkin Halwa Puff Pastry Tarts: A flaky pastry shell filled with pumpkin halwa's spiced sweetness
Vegan Chocolate Mousse: This decadent chocolate mousse with plant-based ingredients has a rich, velvety texture
Vegan Jalebi: Pretzel-shaped pretzel fritters soaked in a fragrant sugar syrup
