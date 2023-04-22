Akshaya Tritiya: Avoid These 6 Things to Welcome Maa Laxmi at Home
Do not lend money as it may result in financial difficulties and troubles
Avoid non-vegetarian food, as it can affect your spiritual state
Maintain proper cleanliness welcome Goddess Lakshmi and seek her blessings.
Don't involve in any type of bad deeds such as lottery, gambling
Avoid consumption of alchol as it can bring negative energy and accompanies poverty and sickness.
Avoid buying any type of aluminum, steel or plastic vessels as that can make planet Rahu dominant over one's zodiac.
